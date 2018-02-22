Plans announced for Palladino testimonial

A packed programme of events has been announced to mark the Testimonial Year for Derbyshire cricketer and prolific wicket-taker Tony Palladino.

Palladino's success on the pitch and his more recent additional role with DCCC as bowling coach, has been rewarded with a testimonial which he will use to support the Professional Cricketers Association (PCA), Prostate Cancer UK and Revive Healthy Living Centre in Derby.

The seam bowler is entering his 16th season as a professional cricketer - firstly with Essex and, for the past seven seasons with Derbyshire where he has taken 296 wickets.

His best figures were 7 for 53 against Kent in the division two title winning year of 2012. He also recorded his maiden first class hundred in the match against Australia A as well as taking a hat trick against Leicestershire in the same year.

The Testimonal Year programme will start with a breakfast launch at the 3aaa County Ground on Friday, March 9.

Highlights in the coming months include a gala dinner with Darren Gough on Saturday April 7, a golf day on May 8, T20 games at South Wingfield and Cutthorpe cricket clubs in June and July and a black tie ball, a six a side pro tournament on Friday September 14 and several others to be confirmed including a poker Tournament and closing dinner

The organising committee has put together a bronze, silver and gold sponsorship packages with details of whats included available on the testimonial website.

Tony Palladino said: “Derbyshire has been a huge part of my life both personally and professionally and I am honoured to have been awarded a Testimonial Year. I hope that the varied and exciting events will have something for everyone to enjoy over the coming months.

“The charities all have a special meaning to me. The PCA is the cricketers charity and help so many within the game in a variety of ways including myself throughout my career.

"Prostate Cancer UK do so much for cancer sufferers in this country and my testimonial chairman David Booth has himself recovered from this terrible illness.

"Revive is a local charity on the doorstep of the county ground doing amazing work in a very hard up community and helping children become more active in sport is something im hoping we can achieve together.

"I know that Derbyshire Cricket Club supporters as well as the local business and wider community will be generous in their support for these worthy causes.”

For more information and to get involved, please email: tonypalladino2018@hotmail.com