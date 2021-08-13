REDSL gets back under way after COVID-enforced delay

Reece Spurr was in good form.

Eleven new players made their debuts on a fantastic night of darts after a long break due to COVID-19.In the Martindale Home Improvements Premier Division, Ash Wood hit the floor running, winning 5-1 and drawing 3-3 and is top of the table.

Reece Spurr started well too with a win and a draw leaving him second, while James Parkin won 5-1, hit two maximums the night’s top average of 26.12 per dart and Andy Houghton smashed in a fantastic 151 finish

The newly-named MJ Floor Coverings Division One saw Selston’s Alan Clegg win 4-1/ 4-1, hitting a 180 en route to topping the table.

Joint top is the returning Russ Sharpe, hitting the same scores of 4-1/4-1, while debutant Carl Rayner hit a 180 and won his games 4-1 and 3-2 in a dream debut night.

Another newcomer, Owain Parkin, also won both his games 3-2, while Ricky Hall hit the division’s top average of 23.70 and top finish of 156 in his 4-1 victory and will be amongst the favourites.The Poet & Castle Division Two has Damian Donahue leading the way after a nearly perfect night, winning 5-0 and 4-1 and also hitting the top finish in Division Two of 130.

Andy Toothill had a great first night winning his two games 5-0 and 3-2, while Derby’s Rob Smeathers hit a 19.41 average in winning 5-0.