Derbyshire sign all-rounder for Royal London Cup

Connor Marshall has joined Derbyshire for the RL Cup campaign.

Marshall, 23, has been a regular performer for the Second XI in recent years, scoring 316 runs at an average of 45.14 in the 2019 Second XI Championship.

This year, he featured four times, providing quick runs lower down the order, for the Derbyshire team which narrowly missed out on a place at Second XI Twenty20 Finals Day.

Marshall plays his club cricket for Sandiacre Town, where he his leg-spin has claimed 41 wickets at an average 15.66, including best figures of 4-24, this season. With the bat, he has scored 416 runs, including two half-centuries.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton said: “We’re keen to add depth to our side for the Royal London Cup and give players the opportunities to impress; Connor represents that.

“He has the ability to make a difference with bat and ball when called upon. He’s been around the group for some time, so he knows the team and what we’re working towards.”

Marshall added: “Whenever I’ve played Second XI cricket, the lads have always been brilliant and it’s great to have the opportunity to take that step up and show what I can do.