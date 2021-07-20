Billy Godleman set to make Derbyshire return in Royal London Cup
Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, says Billy Godleman will return to the side for the Royal London Cup, after taking a break from first team cricket.
Godleman, who has scored more than 9,000 runs for Derbyshire, struggled with the bat throughout the LV= County Championship and Vitality Blast, leading him to step away from playing duties, with Matt Critchley captaining the side during the interim period.
“Billy took time out of the game, to get a little bit of energy and get fired up for the second-part of the season,” Houghton said.
“His form wasn’t particularly good and he needed a break. I’m delighted to say he’s in good spirits and raring to go, so I expect him in for practice, and he will be set for the first game against Leicestershire.
“Billy is the club leader. Matt Critchley has stood up in his absence and has done really well, but there’s no doubt that Billy is the leader of this group of players.”