Swimmer Jacob Whittle stars at Ontario Junior International

Rising teenager swimming star Jacob Whittle is celebrating a notable double success as he continues to break records and enhance his growing reputation.

The 15-year-old Derventio Excel and Ripley Rascal swimmer excelled at the Ontario Junior International – after travelling to Canada with nine other British swimmers – and was then one of the standout performers at the Swim England National Winter Championships 2019, closer to home in Sheffield.

In Ontario Jacob broke the British Swimming junior short course record twice in one day for 50m freestyle, winning a bronze medal, and swam personal best times in 200m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

He broke his own 100m freestyle British Swimming junior short course record twice, posting 48.7 seconds in the heat and 48.29 seconds in the final, to take a bronze medal.

The team were in fine form, picking up 25 medals in all. For Jacob, it was a valuable learning experience, and competing on an international stage at such a young age will stand him in very good stead for the future.

The teenager also confirmed his continued improvement a t the Swim England National Winter Championships at Ponds Forge, Sheffield – the biggest English swimming meet of the winter.

The event attracted nearly 800 competitors from 165 clubs.

Jacob competed in nine events, qualifying for six finals, to be one of the stars o the event at the end of the short course season.

He won a silver medal in the 50m freestyle in a time of 22.88 seconds and picked up a bronze medal in the 100m individual medley in a new British Swimming junior short course record time of 56.62 seconds.

Jacob was eighth in the senior 100m freestyle, posting a time of 49.14, having set a new British Swimming junior short course record of 49.05 seconds in the heats.

He swam 1.49.68 in the 200m freestyle, finishing fifth - the first time Jacob had swum under 1.50 for this event.

The achievements were even more impressive given that the youth group is up to 18 years of age, and Jacob was making youth and senior finals as a 15-year-old.

Jacob is seen to have a bright future, highlighted by his growing number of British swimming records.