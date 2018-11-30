South Normanton’s Craig Stone ready to take on world

Strength athlete Craig Stone, of South Normanton, is heading to Las Vegas for the International Powerlifting League (IPL) World Championships after a superb performance at national level.

Stone, who is coached by multiple world champion Phil Beniston, won both his classes in the unequipped bench press and deadlift at the Great Britain Championships in Rhyl, Wales. He even secured a personal best in the deadlift of 240kg (518lb).

Before Vegas, he is off to London for the British Record Breakers event.