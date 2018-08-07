Selston’s Molly Renshaw takes bronze medal at 2018 European Swimming Championships

Selston’s Molly Renshaw says she is happy with her performance after claiming bronze at the European Swimming Championship’s

Renshaw took third spot in the 200m breastroke in Glasgow.

Speaking after the race she said: “I went out there to give it my all. I had nothing to lose. I am happy with my time - I couldn’t have asked for more.

“It would have been nice to have done the 100m as a warm-up event, but 200m is my thing so I am happy.”

Renshaw was in second spot with 50m to go but tired in the home straight as Russia’s Yuliya Efimova took the win.

Renshaw’s swim earned praise from BBC swimming commentator Andrew Jameson, who said: “That was a fantastic finish from Molly Renshaw - she showed great guts to just hold on at the end to get the bronze.

She also won a bronze medal four years ago in Glasgow during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.