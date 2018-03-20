Ryde wins sponsorship boost for new superbikes season

Jacksdale race ace Kyle Ryde has received a sponsorship boost ahead of the new season in the Bennetts British Superbikes Championship.

For Ryde’s CF Motorsport team are to be backed by the nationwide finance company, Close Brothers.

As Ryde put his Yamaha R1 through its paces in some pre-season testing in Spain, CF Motorsport’s team principal Craig Fitzpatrick said: “It’s great to have Close Brothers supporting us. It will be an exciting season working with Kyle.”

Sharon Chalkley, managing director of Close Brothers’ base in Burton, said: “We are immensely proud to be supporting a local team in what is the world’s premier and most competitive motorbike championship. We wish Craig, Kyle and the rest of the team the very best of luck for the coming season and look forward to the exciting journey ahead. As a fan myself, I will be keeping a close eye on results.”