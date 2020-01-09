Ripley Rascals ‘hold their own’ with Arena League’s elite teams

A flurry of impressive individual performances from Ripley Rascals swimmers in the Arena League saw the club finish the second-placed team in Derbyshire.

The Arena swimming league comprises of three galas in autumn with Ripley competing in the Premier League of the West Midlands Division along with 23 other clubs, having achieved promotion last year.

The first round was held at Perdiswell, Worcester, and was against some very tough competition.

Ripley finished fifth with Redditch winning on the night ahead of Braunstone and Wyre Forest.

City of Hereford were fourth, 17 points ahead of Ripley. Ripley won 13 races over the gala, with Jacob Whittle, George Whittle, Evan Johnson and Josh Pemberton all winning individual races.

Ripley finished third in the second round, also at Worcester, with the hosts and Abingdon ahead of them. Winners on the night for Ripley included Jacob Whittle, George Whittle, Malachy Watt, Josh Pemberton and Jamie Ingram.

The final round was held at Nuneaton and saw Ripley finish in fourth place – two points behind Redditch, with Chase coming in first place and Bilston second.

Oliver Stone, George Whittle, Jamie Ingram, Jaden Leo, Charlotte Marshall, Josh Pemberton, Evan Johnson all won their races.

Head coach Glenn Fisher said: “It’s been a real step up for us this year to be competing in the Premier League. It’s tough against some big clubs, but we’ve held our own, and I couldn’t be prouder of my swimmers.”