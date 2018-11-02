Record numbers sign up for 10k pudding run

More than 1,200 runners have signed up to this year’s Heanor 10Km Pudding Run at Shipley Country Park.

The popular event will see a record number of runners braving the elements to take on the 10km course for charity, with runners presented with a Christmas pudding as they go over the finish line.

Director of the Pudding Run, from Heanor Runners’ Club, Rob Rainsford is looking forward to the day. He said: “We are blown away with the take up for this year’s race, smashing last years sign up and also selling out, ahead of the event. It’s a great occasion and we can’t wait for the day.”

Race sponsors Matthew Walkers’ general manager Anil Ahi said: “We have been supporting this iconic community event for over 30 years and are delighted to be providing Christmas puddings again this year.”

The beneficiary charity this year is the Boparan Charitable Trust, a specialist children’s charity which helps to change the lives of disadvantaged children across the UK.

The race starts at 10am on Sunday 18th November in Shipley Country Park.