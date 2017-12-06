Personal bests, medals and trophies gained

Young members of Ripley Amateur Swimming Club And Life Savers (RASCALS), aged from five to eight, competed in their own in-house championships at Ripley Leisure Centre.

Trophies were awarded to the first three places and other swimmers received medals, presented by head coach Glenn Fisher.

Older swimmers competed in the second round of the National Arena League competition at Hucknall Leisure Centre, which RASCALS hosted.

The club had 18 first places and six personal bests, with the team winning with 202 points.

Ten swimmers competed in the third round of the DASA Grand Prix with ten personal best times gained in the 50m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley events.

Fourteen other swimmers competed at the Major Oak Open meet in Mansfield, gaining 25 personal bests.

A total of 23 swimmers took part in the Derbyshire ASA Long Course Sprint competition at Ponds Forge, Sheffield. There were 42 personal best times with 13-year-old Jacob Whittle first in all the disciplines for his age.

This week the club staged its annual presentation night when trophies and medals were presented to older swimmers from their championships held in October.