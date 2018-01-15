Personal bests a feature of open meet

A total of 322 swimmers from 23 clubs competed in the Ripley Amateur Swimming Club and Life-Savers (RASCALS) 45th anniversary open meet at The Arc Leisure Centre, Matlock.

There were 1,547 swims in all strokes at various distances with many personal bests set.

41 RASCALS entered with 231 swims between them.

A spokesman said: “We began this event to celebrate 40 years of the club and it was so successful that we have continued to run it with lots of visiting clubs returning each year.”

The next open is on June 9th, the RASCALS Frank Mansey Memorial Open, at Alfreton Leisure Centre.