New rugby league club for youngsters is formed in Bolsover

A new rugby league club drawing players from across north Derbyshire is up and running.

Bolsover Bulls train in Tibshelf and South Normanton and are focusing on youth players as they aim to play competitively for the first time next year.

Around 45 players are already signed up across various age groups, including a girls team, and for coach Ashley Rennison it’s been an encouraging start such is the interest.

He said: “There are senior teams in Sheffield, Mansfield and Nottingham so we felt there was a bit of a pocket out this way that could tap into and so far the response has been excellent.

“We want to enter teams of all ages into leagues when they start up again in March - some as smaller sided teams in the U7/8/9 age groups and then bigger teams in the age groups above.”

Ashley, who is an English teacher at Frederic Gent School in South Normanton, says the popularity of the club has been encouraging given it was only formed three weeks ago.

He said: “My wife and I, along with two dads of players in the teams, formed the club and are on the committee, and we have four guys on coaching courses at the moment.

“We leafleted through the school but are keen to take kids from all areas and are ready for them now.”

Training takes place on Sundays on the old secondary school site in Tibshelf, with 3-6-year-olds at 9-10am and older players from 10.30-12.

Training is also at Frederic Gent School on Tuesday nights.

You can check out the Bolsover Bulls Facebook page for more information.