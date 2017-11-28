National lifesaving titles for Ripley Rascals swimmers

Three members of Ripley Rascals Swimming Club covered themselves in glory at the National Lifesaving Championships.

For they all returned home from the John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds as national champions after winning their respective categories.

Jennie Lockwood on the podium after her triumph.

The Waterfall brothers, Luke and Dan, proved to be a formidable duo in their category, while Jennie Lockwood also did extraordinarily well to taste victory.

Teammate Rachel Healey bagged an impressive third place overall in the Masters category too, which all added up to the Racsals club’s best-ever results at the prestigious event.

Three other swimmers, Josh Wheeler, Alistair Hutchinson and Frazer Crump, also qualified for the finals and put in terrific performances.

As a whole, the club secured second place in the overall rankings for the East Midlands region, which reflected the hard work and dedication shown by the strong squad and all the coaches.

The road to the national finals in Leeds began during the summer with branch and regional qualifiers. The championships bring together all the skills associated with lifesaving, including emergency rescue and showing initiative, as well as swimming ability.