Heanor's Hutsby wins on pro debut

Heanor’s Jack Hutsby produced a winning start to his pro boxing career with victory over Callum Ide at the North Notts Arena in Worksop.

The 21-year-old super middleweight, who trains with Steve Seery at the Team Seery Pro Gym in Hucknall, took a 40-37 decision over four rounds, showing superior speed and skill throughout to claim a deserved victory.

It was a positive opening foray into the professional world for Hutsby who enjoyed good success as an amateur including winning the Derbyshire light heavyweight title in 2016.

And his debut success was an experience he enjoyed to the full.

He said: “I must have had around 80 followers there, more than any other fighters on the night, and as soon as I came out I could hear them cheering for me and it was a great feeling that spurred me on.

“Callum is a very tall lad at 6ft 5in compared to me at 6ft so it was a different challenge to that I’m used to, but I prepared accordingly and ended up winning three of the rounds and only drawing one.

“I feel I’m one of the quickest, even in this division, so am always keen to use that to my advantage.”

With this having been Hutsby’s first professional fight, his training had been a world away from when he did so as an amateur.

He said: “It’s totally different and involved a lot more running, for example.

“I was in a training camp for around eight weeks beforehand all in preparation for this fight.

“I was curious ahead of the fight what with it being my first one but it was a great experience.”

Hutsby will now go back into training with plans to arrange a bout in the next six to eight weeks.

He said: “I want to have five or six fights before potentially then aiming at a belt as it’ll give me a chance to assess what’s needed.

“Hopefully we’ll have another bout lined up soon.”

Hutsby also took time out to thank his sponsors and staff.

He added: “As well as Steve Seery and my manager Scott Carlow, I wouldn’t have been able to go professional without my sponsors Lobster pumps, the Mortgage Zone, Pearsons Engineering Services, VapeX, Filthy Sentiments, Mow Right Gardening, Forever Living Products, KLN Accountancy and Aldercar and Langley Mill Boxing Club.”