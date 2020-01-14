Heanor boxer Hannah Jones turns professional

Rising boxing star Hannah Jones has made the step into the professional arena.

It's been quite the six months for the 23-year-old who became EBF British female unlicensed champion in October of last year.

The Heanor-based fighter has been tipped to reach the top of her sport by manager Asgar Tair, no stranger to the sport's bright lights.

Tair has worked alongside Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders and Ricky Hatton among others and has high hopes for promising pugilist Jones.

"There's no doubt in my mind she'll be bringing some belts back and putting Heanor on the map," said Tair.

"It's a very competitive market place nowadays with Nicola Adams and Katie Taylor around.

"Now is the time for someone like Hannah to come through and show that she can do it too.

"She's already mixing with the world's best and sparring with Terry Harper.

"We'll guide her right, we won't rush her, we'll get her out when she's ready and she'll bring belts back."

Jones is coached by Sam Goodrum at the Lion's Den boxing gym in Langley Mill.

"It's great for Hannah, great for Heanor and great for Derbyshire," said Tair.

"I like what I've seen in Hannah. She really has put in the effort and is on the ball.

And added: "She boxes at a 64kg weight and wants to get down to 62 or even 60. She's walking around at 64-66kg and that's without a full-time nutritionist.

"Now she's got that and strength and conditioning coaches. We need to find her ideal weight and then we'll find her a show in early April."