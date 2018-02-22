GRAND NATIONAL: ante-post shortlist of seven for Aintree’s great race

With the Cheltenham Festival just around the corner, it seems incongruous to start talking about the Grand National.

But the official weights for Aintree’s great race on Saturday, April 14 have been released, triggering the annual ritual among ante-post punters of trying to pinpoint the winner of the £1 million showpiece, sponsored by Randox Health. Last year, this column managed to find One For Arthur months in advance and at tasty odds of 40/1. Hopes of a repeat might be fanciful, but here are seven I like the look of for each/way purposes at this stage: