Derbyshire CCC fans vote for their greatest ever side

Wayne Madsen, Dominic Cork and Geoff Miller were among the names selected for Derbyshire County Cricket Club's greatest side voted for via social media.

The trio were selected alongside Kim Barnett, Pater Bowler, John Morris, Peter Kirsten, Bob Taylor, Albert Rhodes, Les Jackson and Mike Hendrick in the public vote.

Statistically, four of that side made the cut in Barnett, Morris, Taylor and Jackson, alongside Denis Smith, Les Townsend, Stan Worthington, Derek Morgan, Arthur Morton, Tommy Mitchell and Cliff Gladwin.

Derbyshire's heritage officer and statistician, David Griffin, offered his observations on the ballot...

In terms of the overall selection, the side is dominated by nine players who have played for the county since 1980 which probably reflects the age demographic of those casting votes.

It is difficult to argue with any of the selections, although perhaps it is a sign of the times that Derbyshire’s greatest-ever side which finished sixth, third, second, first, third and fifth in six-consecutive seasons in the county championship during the 1930s has no representative despite routinely fielding six England Test cricketers, all of whom were nominated in this poll.

To have watched that 1936 side as an adult, you’d now be over 100, and even to have watched Gladwin and Jackson in tandem in 1958, you probably need to have been born in the 1940s.

So the omission of William Mycroft – 544 wickets at 11.71 – is understandable given that he was at the height of his powers in the 1870s and 1880s.

Therefore, the strong post-1980s selections are quite understandable and irrespective of your own favourites, the selected XI does represent a very strong side.

What is undeniable is that this side would have been fun to watch. Barnett, Morris, Kirsten, Madsen and Cork were (is, in the case of Madsen) all dynamic stroke players and in the case of Barnett, Kirsten and Madsen, outstanding fielders, too. Jackson and Hendrick would say very little, letting their bowling do the talking, while Cork would be his usual effervescent self.

Miller and Rhodes would have been a fascinating combination and wicketkeeper Bob Taylor would be there doing everything efficiently and calmly.