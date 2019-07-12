Danny Tudhope living the dream of dreams ahead of this weekend’s big race at Newmarket

If it’s not Frankie Dettori, then Danny Tudhope is the jockey’s name on everyone’s lips in racing at the moment.

Tudhope has enjoyed a superb first half of the Flat season, securing 62 wins and finding himself top of the 2019 jockeys’ championship.

Dream Of Dreams, ridden by Danny Tudhope, just fails to catch Blue Point in the Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. (PHOTO BY: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

He stunned all with an amazing week at Royal Ascot where, from just ten rides, he secured four wins, plus one second and two thirds, and generated £758,339 win and place prize money. Only Dettori and Ryan Moore finished above him in the rider standings for the meeting.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old Tudhope has another date with destiny when he partners hot fancy DREAM OF DREAMS for trainer Sir Michael Stoute in the big race of the weekend, the Group One Darley July Cup over 6f at Newmarket.

And if all goes to plan for the rest of the campaign, he could end up being crowned champion jockey for the first time. He is literally living the dream of dreams!

After Newmarket, Tudhope will also be hoping he can carry his recent fantastic form into the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, which begins in his native county a week on Saturday (July 20).

Danny Tudhope and Lord Glitters after their Group One success in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot (PHOTO BY: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images).

Tudhope, who is based in Thirsk, was named top jockey at the 2017 and 2018 Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festivals and securing the hat-trick is firm on his mind.

He said: “The Yorkshire Festival is great, I have been top jockey for the last two years and I’m certainly hoping to repeat that this year.

“I love riding in Yorkshire and for local trainers, so it’s brilliant when I get the chance to do that. The festival also adds a bit of healthy competition amongst the jockeys, which is good, as everyone wants to be top jockey at the end.”

The Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival runs until Sunday, July 28 and features ten race meetings across eight racecourses in Yorkshire. They are:

Saturday July 20, Ripon; Saturday July 20 (Evening), Doncaster; Sunday July 21, Redcar; Monday July 22 (Evening), Beverley; Wednesday July 24, Catterick; Thursday July 25 (Evening), Doncaster; Friday July 26, Thirsk; Friday July 26 (Evening), York; Saturday July 27, York; and Sunday July 28, Pontefract.

Of Tudhope’s victories this season, 39 have been at Yorkshire tracks, including his 1,000th UK career victory with the David O’Meara-trained INGLEBY HOLLOW at Thirsk last month.

Tudhope and O’Meara, who is also based in Yorkshire, have enjoyed 29 wins together this year and a staggering total of 420 throughout Tudhope’s career.

Other notable wins for Tudhope this season include a terrific double on the opening day of Royal Ascot, firstly with LORD GLITTERS, also trained by O’Meara, in the Queen Anne Stakes, which is part of the 2019 QIPCO British Champions Series, and with ADDEYBB in the Wolferton Stakes.

He then secured two additional Royal Ascot wins, aboard MOVE SWIFTLY for William Haggas in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes and SPACE TRAVELLER for Richard Fahey in the Jersey Stakes.

Tudhope’s win with Lord Glitters in the Queen Anne Stakes was his first success in the 2019 QIPCO British Champions Series, and he will be looking to add to that tally in Saturday’s July Cup.

He continued: “I came second on Dream Of Dreams behind BLUE POINT in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, but I’m hoping we can go one step further on Saturday in what would be another big win for me this season.

“Obviously I would love to be champion jockey. That would be the dream. But there is a long way to go and I just want to ride as many winners as possible.”

THIS article is based on information and quotes kindly provided by Great British Racing, the marketing and promotional body of British horseracing, the second biggest spectator sport in the country.