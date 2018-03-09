15-week unbeaten run comes to an end

Dale Gadsby had the best average in the Ripley Elite Darts Singles League Premier Division during his 4-1 win.

His average of 28.57 per dart left him joint top with Paul Baker, who lost his first game for 15 weeks in a top-of-the-table game of the night against third-place Daz Brown.

Brown raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to a 180, a 114 finish and legs of 19 , 17 and 15 darts.

Baker, who has a game in hand over Gadsby, responded with the best finish of 153 and took the last leg in 17 for a 3-2 loss.

Rich Bloomfield had a 12-dart leg in his 4-1 win over Wayne Howe, which should guarantee him Premier Division safety.