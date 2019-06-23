Langley Mill United maintain pressure at top of table after win over Alrewas

Solid batting from the top and middle order plus accurate bowling helped Langley Mills United 1sts keep up the pressure at the top of Division One in the Derbyshire County League.

After totalling 203 for nine from their 50 overs, the Millers then bowled out home side Alrewas 1sts for 105 in the 41st over.

The 27 points gained left them second, 10 points behind leaders Marehay.

After opener Kiegan Wing (16) and Thomas Brandrick (20) added 40 for the second wicket, the Millers’ innings was given a real boost when Jamie Salmons and Matthew Heafield took the score from 66 for three to 148 for four.

Salmons was the first to go, striking four boundaries in his 36 before being caught at deep square leg.

Three balls later Heafield, who survived a difficult legside stumping chance before he had scored, miscued a sweep and was caught for 43.

The Alrewas reply to 203 for nine never got going as they were blown away by a devasting opening spell from Jack Scott. He took the first four wickets to fall, three to catches in the covers.

The home side fought back from 47 for five with a stand of 43 for the sixth wicket.

But when Tom Chapman was caught and bowled by Simon Lacey for 39, Mohamed Dilshad returned to take three for 28 to clinch victory.