In-form du Plooy wants T20 Blast wins for Derbyshire Falcons to go with his runs

In-form batsman Leus du Plooy says that helping Derbyshire Falcons to wins in the Vitality T20 Blast is more important than individual scores he might make.

After the weekend’s games, the 24-year-old South African topped the scoring charts for Falcons in T20s this season, having posted 127 runs at an average of 42.33. He made scores of 30 and 27 either side of a half-century against Birmingham Bears.

However, Derbyshire won only one of their opening four Blast matches, taking three points in the competition’s North Group as they headed into away matches against Worcestershire Rapids and Northamptonshire Steelbacks this week.

While he admits that he is pleased to be scoring runs, du Plooy says that results mean much more to him.

“It’s good to contribute, but it doesn’t help if you can’t get your team over the line,” he said.

“If I am being critical, none of those innings has got us the victory we need. I would like to be getting runs in a winning effort. That will be my goal in the upcoming games.

“Momentum is so important in a competition like this. If you win a few in a row, you can suddenly find yourselves in the driving seat. A couple of wins this week would put us in good stead for the remaining fixtures.”

Falcons played their opening two home fixtures in the competition in front of sell-out crowds, at both Queen’s Park, Chesterfield and The Pattonair County Ground in Derby.

Having previously spoken of his excitement to experience the explosive atmosphere of the Vitality Blast, du Plooy says that the Derbyshire supporters have exceeded his expectations.

“It has been sensational really,” he said. “I have got goosebumps every time I have walked out on to the field.

“The Blast has been a revelation for me in many ways. It gets your blood flowing and your adrenaline going. It is really fun.

“It is so awesome to play in front of your own crowd. They really do have your back, and knowing it is a sold-out crowd just gives you so much more to play for.”

Du Plooy, who can also bowl slow left-arm spin, signed for Derbyshire in April on a two-year contract as a Kolpak player.

He is yet to win a cap for South Africa but is identified as a star of the future.

Before the trip to second-placed Worcestershire on Wednesday, Falcons sat next to bottom in the nine-team North Group table, but only five points behind leaders Lancashire. They were level on points with Friday’s opponents, Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

Their next home game is against Durham at Derby on Friday, August 9 (7 pm start).