Future is bright for Derbyshire CC thanks to emerging younger players, says Wayne Madsen

The potential of emerging younger players is a major positive for Derbyshire going into 2020.

That is the view of former captain Wayne Madsen, who scored more than 1,500 runs across all formats for the county last season.

He was the club’s highest run-scorer in the 2019 Vitality Blast on their run to a maiden Finals Day appearance, where the county lost to Essex Eagles by 34 runs in the semi-final stages.

In that 2019 campaign Derbyshire also saw the likes of Leus du Plooy and Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Harvey Hosein establish themselves as first-team regulars across multiple formats of the game during the summer.

Madsen is now looking forward to seeing how the players continue to improve throughout the 2020 season.

And he believes their potential is a big positive for the squad.

“One of the great things about our squad is that we have found some talented players who have had another year in first-class cricket,” Madsen said.

“Some of them are just starting off, and I think that really bodes well for us as a squad.

“We have got some really exciting young guys coming through and pushing the team forward.”

Madsen believes that there were plenty of positives for the club in 2019.

But the experienced player says the squad is looking to improve on their performances across all formats when the new seaon gets under way in 2020.

“I think there are a lot of positives to take from how we played last year,” he added.

“Our consistency levels improved and we competed in the majority of games.

“For us as a squad, that was extremely pleasing, to be getting over the line in games but there is certainly room for improvement.

“There were a couple of four-day games that we let slip.

“So we want to maintain that killer instinct, because if those results had gone the other way, we would probably be looking forward to be playing Division One cricket next year.

“So I think there is a lot to build on next season.”