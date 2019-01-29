Work to be done: Lions bosses ready for tough challenge

Paul Postlethwaite and Glen Clarence reflected on their first game back in charge of Heanor Town this week and acknowledged the task ahead of them will be tougher than first thought.

The Lions lost 2-1 at home to West Bridgford just days after the new management team returned to the club to take over following the departure of Neil Walton.

And while both felt the result was disappointing, they emphasised there is much work to be done to get the club to where they want it to be.

Postlethwaite said: “There was no fairytale return but to be honest I don’t think that was ever on the cards, as lovely as it would have been.

“We’ve not come into this with our eyes shut and know we have a job on - maybe a slightly bigger one that we thought having seen the game against West Bridgford.

“But we’ll have a good crack at it, bring players and and get them brimming with confidence and push on from there.

“The intention is to score goals and win games by scoring goals. I’ve not seen enough of the team to know if we looked more solid than in recent games but we came close to getting something out of it.”

Tim Hopkinson struck twice to win West Bridgford the points, albeit his second coming with a little bit of fortune.

Clarence said: “It’s a massive bit of bad luck that won them the game - our centre-half has won his header and then it’s hit the the left-back in his back and the lad’s able to go on and score.

“Fair play to West Bridgford, they’re a much-changed side and have picked some points up recently. They were unlucky not to beat Selston and the lad who got two today has just left Ilkeston having scored lots of goals there.”

With Heanor yet to win a game in 2019, a morale boost is needed in the Town Ground camp and the management duo feel new faces could well be in order too.

Clarence added: “I don’t really want to talk about what’s gone on before as it’s nothing to do with us, it’s instead important to talk about Saturday’s game and going forward.

“We’ve been in the job for a few days and have been working hard to bring players in but haven’t got as many as we’d like, although it’s also important to give the lads that are already here a chance too.”

Postlethwaite added: “At this time of year you’re generally likely to sign two kinds of player - someone who isn’t getting in their side and on the bench most weeks, or someone who hasn’t played all season.

“So bringing players in will be difficult and that will mean the current crop will have the chance to impress. If we do bring players in it won’t just be to make up numbers as we have a reserve side and an under-18s team, we want to bring in real quality.”

Heanor now prepare to face high-flying Radford this weekend with Postlethwaite keen to get a first win under his and Clarence’s belt.

He said: “The ultimate aim is to prepare for next season but we want to develop this side and win football matches. We haven’t come in with our eyes closed and it’s a bigger job than we thought but we’ve only had 90 minutes.

“Radford will be a difficult game but why not go there and cause an upset?”