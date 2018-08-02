What will be Derby County’s line-up against Reading?

Derby face a trip to Reading tomorrow night and all the talk has been about what team Frank Lampard will select for his first official game in chargd.

Of course guessing the team is a regular practice on social media, but tomorrow’s line-up has got more people than ever playing the game.

For me the back four picks itself. Scott Carson will obviously take the goalkeeper position with Andre Wisdom, Richard Keogh and Curtis Davies in front of him. Left Back I expect Max Lowe will be given the nod ahead of Craig Forsyth.

Young Lowe has a real opportunity to make the position his after a very good pre-season.It is thought that Lampard will use a 4-3-3 formation and Joe Ledley will take the holding role with Craig Bryson and Mason Mount filling the other two slots.

The front three I would expect Tom Lawrence and Harry Wilson to play out wide with David Nugent in the centre.

The bench will be interesting too! Substitute goalkeeper is a place up for grabs with Kelle Roos and Jonathan Mitchell both competing for it.

Craig Forsyth and new signing George Evans should make the bench. Young Jayden Bogle may also push for a place.

Tom Huddlestone is a doubt, but there’s no lack attacking options! Matej Vydra if fit and Chris Martin will come under pressure from Mason Bennet who too has had a good pre-season.

Jack Marriott is expected to be on the bench too as Lampard eases him into the squad.

The TV cameras will be at the Madejski and no doubt more neutrals will be watching than normal because of the high profile of our new boss.

Reading have been something of a bogey team in the past and a win there will kick off the season in a great way!