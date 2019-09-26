Weston's enjoying 'learning curve' at Selston

Selston boss Craig Weston says the new season remains a constant learning curve as his side continues to find its feet in the Midland Football League.

In the club’s first ever foray into step five football, the Parishioners have won just one of their seven league games so far and were beaten 6-0 at Coventry United on Saturday.

But Weston remains firmly in a positive mindset as the club adjusts to the highest level its ever competed at, and believes there is still plenty to be enthusiastic about.

He said: “We are improving all the time. Results like Saturday obviously aren’t great on paper but although it sounds strange, we didn’t actually play that badly and at least three of the goals were ones we could do nothing about.

“But it emphasised that we are now up against much better quality when it comes to strikers who not only take their chances but also have far better all round ability compared to what we’ve been used to in recent years, as well as teams being harder to break down generally.

“We are making great progress and perhaps complacency has crept in a little bit over the last two or three years given the success we’ve had, but now we find ourselves having to adopt a different mentality.

“Whereas in the past we’d see matches against sides lower down the table as games we’d be expected to win, now the boot is on the other foot in that top sides are expecting to beat us and we see the games against teams near the bottom as our ‘must win’ fixtures.

“But I’m really enjoying it so far. We are getting close to having a full strength side available now given we’ve had a lot of injuries and suspensions to deal with, and while we’re always looking to improve on what we’ve got, it’s not easy given the lack of budget we have, especially when you consider the budgets some other teams have at this level.”

Weston returned to one of his old stamping grounds on Tuesday night as Selston visited Gresley in the League Cup, the Parishioners boss having played for the old Gresley Rovers.

His son, Sam, even ended up netting the winning penalty in a shoot-out following a 4-4 draw.

He said: “It was a nice moment for Sam to get the winner. When he put his name forward he didn’t realise he’d be taking the decisive kick but he kept his head well.

“Sam’s a good example of a familiar situation in our squad in that it’s a big step up for him. He was at Matlock Town Reserves last season at step seven but now he’s up against much tougher players.

“Overall I’m happy with our progress and can see us climbing the table before too long.

“We will take some lessons from some teams but we deserve a shot at this level and are equipping ourselves well.”