Weston calls for focus when strugglers visit

Selston boss Craig Weston says complacency should not become an issue as his high-flying side prepare to host bottom-of-the-table Radcliffe Olympic on Saturday.

The Parishioners sit third in the EMCL standings, three points off the leaders with a game in hand.

And despite Radcliffe only having only earned four points this season and being well adrift at the foot of the table, Weston knows a professional job is in order if what looks on paper to be a home banker is to provide three points.

He said: “There are no easy games, and if we think it’s just a case of turning up and going through the motions then we could well be in for a shock.

“Everyone has to be firing on all cylinders as it’s a banana skin and we have to focus accordingly.

“We’ve had a tendency to concede early goals recently so we need to eradicate that, start strongly and keep that application throughout.”

Last Saturday saw Selston’s perseverance pay off as two goals in the last 12 minutes saw them win 2-0 at Holbrook Sports.

That match was followed by a League Cup exit at home to Birstall United on Wednesday in what was the first competitive match to be played under floodlights at the Parish Hall Grounds.

Weston said: “Saturday’s game was a tough one on a very difficult surface, although it was the same for both sides.

“We had to weather the storm a bit in the first-half but I was confident we’d be able to get control in the second-half with the slope in our favour.

“We ended up winning 2-0 but it could really have been three or four.”

Wednesday’s loss saw Weston forced to make several changes to his team but he remained unhappy at the manner of the defeat.

He said: “We had two or three big players missing due to suspensions and injury and had to patch things up a bit, but I was angry with our performance.

“It was a horrible night weather-wise but we conceded early once again and didn’t offer so much as a whimper for the rest of the game.

“We had a good crowd in given the occasion but we didn’t do ourselves justice and a few choice words were said. It shows the difference between having a first-choice team available and having to bring in a few fringe players.”

Weston added that whilst happy with his squad, a couple of new signings could be of use to give more squad depth, saying: “It’s about coping better with the odd pulls and knocks you get around this time and having good options, so whilst you have to be careful not to have too many players, one or two additions may be needed.”