VIDEO: Derby County's Wilson inspires Wales to victory with stunning free-kick

Derby County loanee Harry Wilson hit a fine winner for Wales as they beat the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday night.

The winger scored a stunning free-kick to win the game for the Welsh in the Nations League clash.

Wilson, who was substituted in the 84th minute for Ryan Giggs’ side, lined up the free kick 20 yards from goal and found the top corner, leaving Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph rooted to his spot.

It was his first competitive goal for his country and the win ensured Wales moved top of their UEFA Nations League group.

Tom Lawrence played the full game for Wales, whilst Richard Keogh captained Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland side.