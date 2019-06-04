Veteran duo Ashley Cole and David Nugent leave Derby County but Kelle Roos gets new deal

Ashley Cole and David Nugent are among those set to leave Derby County after the club announced its retained list this week.

Of their out of contract players, Craig Bryson has been offered new terms, while goalkeeper Kelle Roos has signed a new two-year deal to remain at Pride Park.

Ashley Cole could be set to retire from football after leaving Derby.

Veteran defender Cole is expected to retire from football, while Nugent, Efe Ambrose and Marcus Olsson will all become free agents.

Alex Pearce, also out of contract at Pride Park, has agreed to join Millwall, where he spent much of last season on loan.

Under-23 players Fuseine Rashid, Sven Karic, Timi Max Elsnik and Aaron Eyoma have also been released, while the loans of Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea) and Andy King (Leicester City) have all come to an end and they will return to their parent clubs.

Roos, 27, made the goalkeeping jersey his own in the second half of the season and did enough to earn a new contract that keeps him at Derby until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Kelle Roos has signed a new contract.

Of those other players still under contract at Pride Park, Jacob Butterfield, George Thorne, Max Lowe, Chris Martin, Nick Blackman, Jonathan Mitchell and Luke Thomas have all returned to the club following long-term loans, but some of those could leave the club having fallen out of favour.