Tom Huddlestone reflects on disappointing day as Derby County well beaten by Aston Villa

Tom Huddlestone knows Derby County must improve following their 3-0 drubbing at home to Aston Villa.

The Villains smashed three goals inside 11 second half minutes to leave the Rams facing their first league defeat in seven outings.

And the former Spurs midfielder says Derby must work hard to improve over the international break.

“It was a disappointing afternoon. We gave the ball away too easily,” he sasid.

“We had chances in the first half and if we had taken one it would have opened the game up and been totally different.

“Villa got control of the game in the second half and kept the ball well. It was hard for us to get out.

“Today as a 90 mins was not good enough. 3-0 is hard to take but it wasn’t far off a fair result.

“We have two weeks to iron out the wrongs of today and perform better in our next game.”

Boss Frank Lampard also admitted his side were second best and got what they deserved.

“We deserved to lose the game,” he said. “The first half was close. In the second half, they were the better team and created enough chances to win it by more.

“If you’re not at it against a team of the quality of Villa, that happens. They are a good team and played well.

“They pushed in the second half and we did not react, which was disappointing. You have to take them on the chin, we just weren’t good enough.”