Ten Derby County signings who overcame slow starts to become heroes

We're a few weeks into the 2019/20 season and some of Derby County's new signings have already got fans talking as to whether they are going to be stars or flops during their time at Pride Park.

It doesn't take long for fans to make a judgement, though naysayers should be warned: it isn't always possible to tell the worth of a player after just a handful of matches. Here are ten Rams players and managers who struggled to give a good first impression but would ultimately prove the doubters wrong.

Signing from Wigan, it took Teale a while to settle. Loans at Plymouth and Barnsley followed, before he finally got a run in the Rams' first team and a remarkable improvement in form occurred.

1. Gary Teale

A largely disappointing loan spell didn't stop Nigel Clough signing him in 2013. Martin repaid the faith with three strong goalscoring seasons before losing his place at Pride Park.

2. Chris Martin

On loan from Liverpool, a slow start saw Wilson labelled lightweight and lacking an end product. Eventually, however, he became a key man in Frank Lampard's Derby side.

3. Harry Wilson

Savage was part of the infamous Rams side relegated from the Premier League in 2008. After a loan spell away, he returned to eventually captain the side and play 137 games before retiring.

4. Robbie Savage

