Taking shape: Heath adds more signings to Alfreton squad

Billy Heath continued his signing spree at Alfreton Town this week as several more new faces came through the door.

Many familiar faces to the new manager have been recruited, with Heath keen to go with what he knows as he aims to build a competitive squad.

Nathan Hotte.

Following the acquisitions of Tom Denton, Ross Durrant, Craig King, Tom Nicholson and Danny Clarke, striker Curtis Bateson then signed on Friday from Gainsborough Trinity.

Another striker, Richard Peniket, then arrived from Gateshead, before midfielder Nathan Hotte signed on Saturday, left-back Josh Wilde, most recently with Halifax, joined on Monday and midfielder Bobby Johnson on Tuesday.

Speaking about his new charges, Heath said: “Curtis Bateson hit double figures in goals in his first season in the Conference North with North Ferriby and he really took the league by storm.

“He is a sharp lad, good on both feet and can operate well off the front man. He’s desperate to make up for lost time having had some injuries.

Josh Wilde

“Rich Peniket is another very good player, we are very pleased to get him and we’ve worked hard to get him to the club. He has been a regular at Gateshead and also played under me at Halifax during the promotion campaign.

“He is a strong player, very mobile and can hold the ball up well. He provides another dangerous option up front, scores important goals and adds strength in depth to us.

“Nathan Hotte is a lad with big experience - he’s spent many years at Bradford Park Avenue and also Halifax. He is a flexible player who can play anywhere across the midfield and he can slot in at centre back if required.

“Hotty is a strong and athletic player and will provide yet another option around the park for us.

“Josh Wilde really is Mr dependable. He is the most consistent player I’ve ever worked with and we know what we are going to get with him.

“He performs at the top level week in and week out, he gives it everything in every game and he is a fantastic addition for us.

“He is a solid defender, reads the game well and is intelligent and composed on the ball. He is a top left back and one of the best, if not the best when I worked with him at Halifax. It is another big signing for us and another quality addition to the team.”

On tenth signing Johnson, brought in from North Ferriby, Heath added: “Bobby will bring lots of energy to the side; he is a clever player on the ball and is a tenacious individual.”

Several more arrivals are expected at Alfreton before pre-season starts, with Heath keen to have a largely settled squad in place before the friendly schedule gets underway.