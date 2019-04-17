Swanwick win thriller against Holbrook

Swanwick Pentrich Road prevailed in a five-goal thriller on Saturday as visitors Holbrook St Michaels were edged out 3-2.

Swanwick went in front on 20 minutes when Henry Brooks was played in by Carl Wilding before being fouled in the penalty area, Brooks picking himself up to net the resultant spot kick.

However, Holbrook recovered well and were soon level when Sam Williamson turned past debutant Harrison Mills and finished well.

It took just 30 seconds of the second-half for Swanwick to get themselves back in front, as from Chris Turner’s corner, Wilding was allowed afree header and found the net.

But once again Holbrook responded well and earned a penalty of their own when Williamson was brought down by Mills, Ashley Hayes stepping up to level the scores at 2-2/

However, within minutes, Swanwick netted the winner thanks to Brooks’ powerful header following another good corner from Turner.

Despite a tense last ten minutes, neither team could find another goal as the Swans held out.