Swanwick Pentrich Road put ten goals past Linby

Swanwick Pentrich Road produced a clinical display of finishing to score ten past Linby CW on Saturday.

Dean Owen scored the first from an Oliver Rathband corner, and the second came straight after that with Henry Brooks latching on to a well placed pass from Ian Milsom, with Brooks finishing well.

Just before half-time the Swans added a third when the returning Dan Ball slotted home, after good initial work from Mark Green.

There was still time in the first half for Linby to score from a corner, which was headed in past the stranded Swans keeper, Nick Dodds.

The early part of the second half was dominated by The Swans, but they could not add to their goal tally, and, as Linby dug in they caught out the Swans’ back line, and added a second after 60 minutes.

At 3-2 the game was finally more balanced, but a goalkeeping error allowed Brooks to grab his second of the game, and the Swans’ fourth.

David Robinson was now to get amongst the goals, stabbing in the fifth, and it wasn’t long after when the prolific striker got his second with a fine effort that gave the Linby goalkeeper no chance of saving.

Owen, who had started the game with the opening goal, then continued his fine day in front of goal, claiming another four in the last 20 minutes of the game to finish with five for the day.

It wasn’t the best of days to be a spectator, due to the adverse weather conditions, but this couldn’t detract from a fine display from the Swans in bagging ten goals in front of a delighted home crowd.

Manager Andy Worrall will be looking for more of the same as The Swans travel away this coming weekend to Underwood Villa FC, for their last match before Christmas..

All photos by Darren Clay.

See our gallery of pictures from the game HERE