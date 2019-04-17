Swanwick Pentrich Road FC to host fundraising match

Swanwick Pentrich Road FC are to host a fund-raising match in a bid to raise much-needed cash for the 2019/20 season.

The club’s veterans side will take on the elite from Marehay Cricket Club on Friday, May 3 with a 6.30pm kick-off at Highfield Road.

Admission will cost £2 for adults and £1 for children, with a bar and snacks and refreshments available before, during and after the match.

A club spokesperson said: “Top of the wishlist for the club is a new ride on mower and any sponsorship for this match would be a real boost for our fundraising efforts.

“It would be fabulous to fill the stands at Highfield Road for this very worthwhile event, and to keep local football alive and kicking.”

Those interested in offering their assistance are encouraged to contact the club through their Facebook page or by messaging Michaela Craven or Lee Lawrence.”