Swanwick get shooting boots on again to beat Tevie

Swanwick Pentrich Road continued their good goal scoring form, hitting another four goals against Teversal Reserves at Highfield Road on Saturday.

As early as the tenth minute Henry Brooks tested the Teversal back line with a shot that struck the post, but it wasn’t long before good play down the righthand side, with Matt Phillips and Dean Owen, found Brooks in a wide area and his pin point cross perfectly found the incoming Guy Wilding for the Swans opener.

The second goal came shortly before the break, when from an Owen corner, Josh Smith lost his marker and powered a header straight pass the Teversal keeper.

Within minutes of the second-half beginning the impressive Brooks got himself on to the scoresheet, after excellent play from the midfield duo of Ian Milsom and Dan Ball released the busy Zak Melrose into space, and his perfectly weighted pass found Brooks, who found the back of the net with ease for the Swans third.

Teversal’s task became more arduous as their full back was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Brooks.

The Swans got their fourth after Adam Coleman advanced down the left side, and delivered a ball into Melrose whose fine effort was directed into his own goal by the Teversal defender.

The task this coming weekend will be decidedly tougher as Andy Worrall’s Swans travel away to face current league leaders Hucknall Town.