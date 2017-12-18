Supermarket support for young Dynamos

A store has backed youngsters in a football team.

Tesco Heanor’s community champion, Jodie Abbott, and store manager Louise Boerder, had discussed sponsoring a local football team to support the local community when they were approached for help by Heanor Junior Dynamos’ manager Mark Poundall.

The store agreed to sponsor the under-8s.

Jodie said: “After talks we had our name printed on to the new kits and the kids are loving them

“All of us at Tesco in Heanor are absolutely thrilled to be involved in supporting the boys and look forward to their upcoming games with their new kits.”

Pictured, back row, from left, are assistant manager Richard Matchett, Mark Poundall and Louise Boerder.

Middle row are Oscar Botham, James Tyler, Ollie Bramley, Blane Bowlzer and Jack Poundall.

Front row are Charlie Beetham-Grainger, Theo Brookes and Oliver Selby.

