Sunderland to make new signing today, Ipswich Town close in on Everton loan deal and Oxford United want to sign Sheffield United striker Ched Evans - and the rest of Friday's League One rumours

Sunderland are set to sign a new defender on Friday following the expected departure of Donald Love to Shrewsbury Town. (Sunderland Echo)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has confirmed the club have rejected two fresh bids for Jamal Lowe from an unnamed club. (Portsmouth News)

Ipswich Town are closing in on the season-long loan signing of Everton left-back Luke Garbutt. (TWTD)

Doncaster Rovers have agreed to sign Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf on a six-month loan deal. (Football Insider)

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne believes recruitment in League One is a lot easier than in the Championship. (Sheffield Star)

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has admitted he is eager to sign Sheffield United striker Ched Evans this summer. (Whitley Gazette)

Former Manchester United winger Chris Eagles has joined Oldham Athletic for their pre-season training tour of Morocco. (Oldham Times)

Hibernian and Aberdeen have both had offers of £350,000 accepted by Scunthorpe United midfielder Funso Ojo. (BBC Sport)

Bury defender Adam Thompson is a target for a number of League One and League Two clubs after terminating his contract with the Shakers. (HITC Sport)