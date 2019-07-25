Sunderland agree fee for Walsall midfielder, Portsmouth rubbish reports winger is wanted by West Ham and Chelsea, QPR set to sign Ipswich Town ace

The latest news from League One and League Two (25th July 2019).

Sunderland have agreed a fee with the Walsall for midfielder George Dobson and hope to discuss personal terms in the coming days. (Sunderland Echo)

Doncaster Rovers were forced to deny that John Marquis was nearing a move to Sunderland after speculation increased over the ‘mystery striker’. (Doncaster Free Press)

West Ham, Chelsea and clubs in Holland are not fighting it out to sign Portsmouth winger Leon Maloney, contrary to reports. (Portsmouth News)

Portsmouth are refusing to budge on their £3million asking price for Jamal Lowe after Wigan seen a £2.6m offer rejected. (Portsmouth News)

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge is poised to sign for QPR in a double swoop - including Chelsea youngster Dujon Sterling. (London Football News)

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has rubbished reports linking defender Clark Robertson to Sheffield Wednesday and QPR. (BBC)

Gillingham want to sign in-demand Mikael Mandron. He has been training with the club following his release from Colchester United. (Kent Online)

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has revealed how he almost signed £30m-rated Burnley winger Dwight McNeil on loan last summer. (Lancashire Live)

Sheffield United midfielder Samir Carruthers is on trial with Cambridge United and played a part in the U’s pre-season tour of Scotland last week. (Cambridgeshire Live)