Striker Denton reunites with Heath at Alfreton

Alfreton Town have signed experienced striker Tom Denton from Halifax Town.

Denton, who played under new Reds boss Billy Heath at The Shay, scored ten goals in the National League North last season before being released.

Heath said: “I’ve had him at two different clubs and he has always done really well. He’s played a big part in the success at those clubs and is a huge player to bring in for us, it’s a great addition.”

“Tom is a proven goal-scorer and he has scored goals in both the National League North and the Premier, he can score goals at all levels and brings experience to the side.

“He is a better player than people give credit for - his physical stature often means people think he’s the natural target man but Tom is brilliant with his feet, he has much more to his game than just heading the ball. He’s scored plenty with his feet and we are delighted to have him here at Alfreton.”