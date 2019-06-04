Striker Ben Tomlinson returns to Alfreton Town

Striker Ben Tomlinson has returned to Alfreton Town after becoming their latest summer signing.

The 29-year-old was initially with the Reds for the 2012/13 season, scoring 11 goals in 39 games before moving to Lincoln City.

He was most recently with FC Halifax Town, having previously spent time in both League Two and the National League with clubs including Barnet, Grimsby, Tranmere, Barrow and Carlisle.

Alfreton boss Billy Heath said: “It’s a great signing to have Tommo back with us at the Impact, he is a man with bags of experience at higher levels, he is an excellent character with a great personality.

“He was plagued by injuries last season with two big set-backs which saw him miss the back end of the season.

“He’s looking forward to coming back to Alfreton where he had a spell here before, he knows the club and he’s looking forward to playing games, a player who scores goals and always gives 100 per cent.

“We will make sure we do everything right with him after his injury lay off and we are delighted, it’s a very strong signing for us.”

Meanwhile, Alfreton have confirmed they will face neighbours Nottingham Forest in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, June 29, with a 3pm kick off.

The clash will be Alfreton’s first pre-season friendly ahead of the new season.

Admission details for all pre-season friendlies at the Impact will be confirmed at a later date.

Scunthorpe United are another side set to come to the Impact Arena, with the League Two team visiting on Tuesday, July 23 for a 7.30pm kick-off.