Spireites cup tie will be ‘spectacle’ for Heanor players (if it goes ahead)

Tonight’s visit to the Proact Stadium will be a ‘spectacle’ for Heanor Town players – if the Derbyshire Senior Cup tie goes ahead.

The Midland Football League Premier side are due to take on Chesterfield, with a home tie against Belper the reward for the winner.

But the game is subject to a pitch inspection at noon today, thanks to the recent cold snap.

Heanor boss Glen Clarence says his players are ready for a game having had Saturday’s trip to Rugby postponed due to weather.

According to the Lions manager, tonight’s match isn’t of huge significance for the non-league club, but it’s a nice away day.

“In terms of the season it’s not a priority, but I think we’ve got a chance in it, depending on what squad they put out,” said Clarence.

“They won at the weekend in the league so hopefully they will put a few kids in instead of the first team.

“It’s a good spectacle for our lads, to play at the Proact.

“We will be putting a full strength side out and treating it as a priority for this week.

“We’re ready for a game.”