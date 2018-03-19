South Normanton resign from Central Midlands Football League

South Normanton FC have dropped out of the Central Midlands Football League.

The Shiners had their resignation accepted by the league on Sunday evening.

A statement from the league confirmed their playing record this season will be wiped out.

It read: “It is with regret that the Central Midlands Football League have to announce that South Normanton FC have tendered their resignation from the league.

“The resignation has been accepted by the league.

“All league and cup matches involving South Normanton are now cancelled; Teversal Reserves will receive a bye into the semi-finals of the Floodlit Cup, and South Normanton’s playing record in the South Division will be expunged.”

CMFL chairman Paul Vallis said: “Naturally we, as a league, are disappointed that South Normanton have withdrawn, but we felt we had no option other than to accept their resignation.”