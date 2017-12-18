Selston exert more pressure on league leaders

Title-chasing Selston exerted more pressure on leaders Teversal with a cosy win in a display that showed no signs of rustiness after a two-week break.

The Parishioners beat struggling Derby outfit Graham Street Prims 3-1 to stay second in the East Midlands Counties League table, just a point off the top dogs with a game in hand.

The first ten minutes were forgettable, but it wasn’t long before wingers Kenan Layton and Dominic Airey began to pose problems for the visitors, and from one cross, Elliott Jones directed an effort just over.

Perry Marriott went even closer to scoring when an attempt off his knee from six yards struck the bar after Jones had flicked on a Ben Moore corner. But the opening goal arrived in the 24th minute when Layton picked up the ball, dropped a shoulder to win half a yard of space and slotted home with his right foot.

Selston went on to dominate the rest of the first half, fizzing the ball about with ease, and they doubled their lead when Airey tore down the right and pinged in an excellent cross for Carl Moore to tuck away from close range.

Prims got themselves back into the game ten minutes after the restart when Jordan Sanders collected the ball just inside the home half, advanced and unleashed a stunning strike that left goalkeeper Jake Ball with no chance as the ball flew in off the underside of the bar.

However, Selston turned on the gas again and sealed their victory in the 78th minute when Carl Moore beat the offside trap and squared the ball unselfishly for strike partner Jones to make no mistake at the far post, sliding in from six yards.