Selston boss positive going into 2018

Selston boss Craig Weston believes his side are in a great position to launch an assault on the East Midlands Counties League title.

In the Parishioners’ first ever season at step six they sit second in the table going into 2018, just a point behind leaders Teversal.

And Weston is confident his side can continue what they’ve started in what is a tight battle at the top.

He said: “It’s an ideal position to be in. Some teams have games in hand on us but we have points in the bag and should others drop points we’re in a position to capitalise if we can maintain our form.

“We’ve got three big games coming up this month at home which will be key to how things will go so it’s important we take maximum points from those.”

Selston haven’t played since a 3-0 win at Blaby & Whetstone on December 23, with last Saturday’s game at home to Barrow Town having fallen victim to the weather.

They now go into a match with fifth-placed Birstall United at the Parish Hall Grounds this weekend, looking to exact revenge for a League Cup defeat at the same venue eariler in the season.

Weston said: “With regard to the postponement, obviously you’d rather play given our good form and with regard to maintaining momentum but there’s nothing we can do about it sometimes and perhaps a little break will do us some good.

“But ideally you want games to come even if they’re just each weekend.

“I’m hopeful the players will return in good shape ahead of the game at home to Birstall on Saturday.

“They taught us a bit of a lesson when they played us in the cup and gave us something of a reality check as to what we needed to produce if we’re to beat the good sides in our league, so we’ll be keen to get one over on them this time.

“After that we’ve got Anstey Nomads and then Aylestone Park who we got a good draw against when we went there earlier in the season, so it’s a great chance to keep the pressure on Teversal.

“Kimberley are going well below us and have four games in hand on us but they’ve only got to lose one or two of those and the advantage becomes less and less as the games in hand dwindle and the pressure builds, so we have to be ready in case that happens.”