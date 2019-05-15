Selston beginning to prepare for new adventure

Selston boss Craig Weston says plans are already well underway for the club’s first taste of step five football.

The Parishioners were crowned champions of the East Midlands Counties League last month and as a result earned promotion.

It is yet to be confirmed whether they will play in the Midland Football League Premier Division or the Northern Counties East League Premier, but the MFL is believed to be the most likely destination.

But whichever league they’re placed in, Weston knows the challenge will be sizeable on various levels.

He said: “One of the first things we have to factor in is the amount of extra travelling involved, whichever league we go into given where we’re located geographically.

“That’s something we have to look at not only on a financial level but also when it comes to which players can be available for the longer trips, particularly in midweek when work and families come more into play.

“So we’re in discussions about that at the moment, as well as in terms of which players we may want to bring in.

“We have a couple of players in mind that we’d like to bring in so we’ll see how things go. With us not paying players you’re relying on them coming here because they want to be part of a great club and group of players.”

Weston says that he hopes to keep the nucleus of the side together, particularly given so many have helped Selston rise up through the divisions in recent seasons.

He said: “So many are from the local area and deserve the chance to keep proving themselves as we get higher.

“Each time we’ve gone up they’ve adapted really well to the new level, helped by the necessary new additions that you always need.

“So hopefully the players we want to stay will also be keen to remain and be part of it.”

With regard to pre-season, Weston’s aim is always to ensure fitness is gained as soon as possible in order to hit the ground running.

He added: “I always want to start well because if you’re not right from the off then it can take a while to be up to speed and by then you risk having to play catch up.

“The lads are off to Spain on an end of season break, which they fully deserve, but come June and July it’ll be back to full preparations.”