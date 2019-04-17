Selston aiming for Easter weekend title glory

Selston are just two wins away from claiming the East Midlands Counties League title - and they could achieve both over the Easter weekend.

Wins over Barrow Town on Saturday and Eastwood CFC on Bank Holiday Monday would seal the championship with a game to spare, nearest challengers Newark Flowserve currently being four points behind.

And Parishioners boss Craig Weston is determined to get the job done as soon as possible.

He said: “For us, the brief is simple - win our games and we’ll be champions.

“There are other permutations of course revolving around if Newark lose on Saturday or we draw, but we don’t worry about those until they happen.

“The most important thing is that we are ready to win all three games and irrespective of what happens elsewhere, that will be enough.

“There’s a really positive mood amongst the players and they are buzzing. There is a degree of pressure but it’s a good pressure for them - some are used to scrapping it out at the bottom of leagues and that’s a different kind of pressure that you don’t want, whereas this one you do.

“We’d love to have it wrapped up by the time we play Sherwood on April 27, of course, especially with that being our Chairman’s Day at the club and it’ll be a chance to put on a show.

“But we have two tough games before that.”

Barrow lost 1-0 at Teversal on Saturday and are currently sixth in the table and out of the title running having been contenders for a portion of the season.

Weston added: “They’ve had a bit of a tough spell but if their manager is like me then he’ll be desperate for them to finish as high up the table as they can so it will be a very difficult game for us.”

Eastwood, meanwhile, are fourth and will be keen to make that spot their own as well as spoil the party for Weston’s men.

“We’ve had a week’s break from action which has been good,” said Weston.

“We had some good training sessions and it’s enabled us to get one or two back from injury. We’ll miss Kane Hempshall for both the Easter games as he’s suspended asnd will be a big loss as he’s been outstanding, but we have good squad depth so I’m confident it won’t affect us too much.”