Scott Malone stays positive as Derby County aim for play-off place

Scott Malone says Derby County will go to Swansea City on Wednesday night in a positive frame of mind as they aim to maintain their play-off place.

A win in Wales would all but secure a top six berth, with the Rams due to host West Bromwich Albion in the final game of the regular season on Sunday.

And Malone knows the right frame of mind is needed if Derby are to take the points at the Liberty Stadium.

He told RamsTV: "You can’t go into Wednesday with the mentality ‘it’s alright, this is a free hit we have another game at home.

“We need three points on Wednesday to put ourselves three points clear. We have given ourselves an extra point almost with our goal difference being six better than Middlesbrough.

“I think it is good coming towards the end of the season that we have shown both sides that we can stick six past Rotherham then go to Bristol as well and grind it out and score two as well.

“I was in the play-offs with Fulham a few seasons ago. We went in playing the better football and as favourites that time and we lost to Reading over two legs.

“It is a lottery when you get in there, but the main thing is to get in there to be in the draw.”

Reflecting on last Saturday's fine 2-0 win at Bristol City, Malone was under no illusions as to how big a result it was.

He said: “It was backs to the wall for large periods and we knew before the game it was going to be tough. The first five or six minutes were tough; they were switching from side-to-side and we had to put our bodies on the line.

“Fikayo Tomori put his body on the line and had to come off with a bad blow to his leg. We played on the counter-attack for a lot of the game and I don’t think the quality was always there with the ball for us.

“It was really windy and with the ball in the air it was tough to judge. We went there needing to win and we won.

“We are four points ahead of Bristol City and level on points with Middlesbrough, but we have a game more than them to play.

“We go to Swansea, we are doing all the things right; getting massages, ice baths, in the pool and recovering right to go again on Wednesday.”