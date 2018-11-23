Scott Carson urges Derby County to find consistency ahead of busy period

Goalkeeper Scott Carson wants Derby County to hit a consistent level of form as they enter a key part of the season.

Carson will face his former club when Derby travel to Sheffield Wednesday as they return to action following the international break.

“This is a massive part of the season,” Carson told RamsTV. “This is where you need to get a lot of consistency and get a good run going. You can’t be looking to the breaks to get a rest or look for one if you’re not having a good time of results.

“We know what is expected now and we need to perform week in, week out.

“There are going to be set backs but if we bounce back like we have before, especially in this run of games, this is where the league starts settling down and takes shape.

“We need to just keep picking up the points and go on a good run from now until then and see where we are.”

Derby County go into the game in decent form having won three and drawn one of their last five games.