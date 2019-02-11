RUMOUR MILL: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the Manchester United manager job on a full-time-basis Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to be named Manchester United's permanent manager. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the Manchester United manager’s job on a full-time-basis, but the club may not announce it until the end of the season. (Sun) The club also want to sign Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon in the summer. (Daily Mirror) FAN COLUMN: Surely too soon for Frank Lampard to be tempted by Chelsea job?